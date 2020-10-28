https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/peed-police-pastor-accused-urinating-female-flier/

(FOX NEWS) — Police on Tuesday identified the man accused of urinating on a fellow passenger during a Delta flight earlier this month as a pastor from Raleigh.

A police report obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal says Daniel Chalmers was arrested at the Detroit Metro Airport after the flight landed on Oct. 13.

According to the report, a passenger named Alicia Beverly, told police she woke up on the plane around 2:45 a.m. to find a man urinating on her.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

