https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/heres-video-of-the-police-shooting-in-philly-live-presser-right-now/
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump… ‘I understand why people don’t want the vaccine’…
September 1, 2020
Cuomo triggered…
September 3, 2020
Good gawd Schumer, take the damn deal…
October 21, 2020
Citizen Open Thread — Wednesday
October 21, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy