(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A public school district in Missouri launched an investigation into a coach and teacher at the school after he tweeted criticism of homosexual marriage. While the coach currently still works at the school, a former student wants to see the coach fired.

Charles Glotta, a basketball, tennis and track coach in Fort Zumwalt’s school district, tweeted on October 3, in response to another tweet, “Never should have allowed gay marriage to start with. Marriage is between man and woman, plain and simple,” according to a screenshot of the since-deleted tweet.

Glotta was responding to a tweet from actor Jeremy Leroux criticizing the Republican Party for its position on gay marriage.

