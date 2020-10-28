https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/highest-rated-cable-show-history-tucker-carlson-crushes-competition/

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show achieved the highest amount of viewers in cable news in October among numerous records, according to Nielsen Media Research data released by Fox.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” surpassed “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell,” with more than 5.3 million viewers, according to Fox News’ press release.

“Over 5.3 million viewers, 1 million in the key demographic, and 670,000 in the 18-49 demo” were counted by Nielsen Media Research, according to the press release.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight has achieved a new record in October, posting the most-watched month of any program in the history of cable news: 5.3 million viewers tuning into his show during the 8 p.m. hour,” A.J Katz, senior editor and TV business reporter for Adweek, said in a tweet.

“Tucker Carlson had the highest-rated show on cable TV this month. He is averaging 5.36 million viewers a night-a huge number by modern standards,” Michael M. Grynbaum, media correspondent for The New York Times said in a tweet.

Carlson’s show also achieved other records, including “first primetime program to reach 1 million viewers in the 25-54 demo since September 2008,”according to Fox.

Fox News hosts also had “its highest-rated October on record, marking the 10th consecutive month this year the network has finished number one in all of cable across primetime total viewers,” according to the press release.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show “The Ingraham Angle” also made cable news history “earning the highest-rated primetime program for a female host” among several records, according to the press release.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

