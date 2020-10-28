https://newsthud.com/house-judiciary-tweets-a-mocking-happy-birthday-to-hillary-after-barretts-confirmation/

Moments after Judge Amy Coney Barrett was formally confirmed, the official House Judiciary GOP Twitter account tweeted “Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton!”

Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton! — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 27, 2020

Just a few minutes later, Hillary tweeted:

“Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans’ health care in the middle of a pandemic.

For them, this is victory.

Vote them out.”

Earlier in the day before Barrett’s confirmation, Hillary wrote “It is an insult to the American people that the GOP is ramming through a Supreme Court justice with just eight days until the end of an election in which nearly 60 million people have already voted.”