A new poll from ABC News and the Washington Post says Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 7 points in Michigan and 17 points in Wisconsin:

But does anyone buy it?

“C’mon, man!” says Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan:

And note their language. The 7-point lead in Michigan is described as “narrow”:

Maybe they don’t believe their own poll?

