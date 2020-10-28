https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/28/i-just-want-one-name-sen-mike-lee-asks-facebook-twitter-ceos-to-single-out-any-high-profile-liberals-censored-by-their-platforms/

During a Senate committee’s questioning of CEO’s from Facebook, Twitter and Google, GOP Sen. Mike Lee asked a fairly simple question for which there were apparently no simple answers:

Tech CEOs struggle to name any high profile liberals censored by their platformshttps://t.co/ePTJH6WURW pic.twitter.com/MECvyM3PEU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 28, 2020

.@SenMikeLee pressures Twitter, Facebook, and Google to name one high-profile liberal person or company, who has been censored. To no surprise, not a single name was given in response. #BigTechCensorship #Section230 pic.twitter.com/qWIyfuHE7N — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) October 28, 2020

Zuckerberg and Dorsey said there have indeed been liberal individuals or groups who have been suspended or received “misinformation” tags, but Sen. Lee will have to wait for a specific list.

