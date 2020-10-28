https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/10/28/release-the-zoom-meeting-ice-cube-calls-biden-campaign-out-for-lying-about-conversation-989831

Joe Biden’s campaign appears to be lying on rapper Ice Cube’s name …

In a radio interview Monday, Rep. Cedric Richmond, who serves as a co-chair of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, accused Cube of having lied about his interactions with the campaign.

After the rapper was outed earlier this month for speaking with President Donald Trump’s campaign about his Contract with Black America, he responded to backlash from the far-left by saying only one campaign had shown any interest in his plan.

“Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA,” he wrote in a tweet posted on Oct. 14th read.

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

But speaking on SirusXM’s “Joe Madison Show” this Monday, Richmond disputed this narrative, essentially claimed the rapper is a liar and also dissed the rapper’s plan.

“I like the fact that Ice Cube is getting engaged in policy. I think that is a good thing. However, once you embark on getting into it, one, you have to be truthful, but two, you have an obligation, I think, to see it through and to be thorough with it,” he said.

“Our plan is very thorough. I won’t say he has a skeleton plan, but he has an outline of things, he has an outline of things that should be done. It’s not as comprehensive as our plan. And so that’s what we told him.”

In other words, Biden’s campaign allegedly told Ice that his plan wasn’t good enough.

“And the offer to stay engaged was not, ‘We’ll talk to you after the election.’ It went like this: ‘Here’s my cell number. Anything else you want to talk about on this plan or anything you think, you know, we need to talk about further, just pick up the phone and call,” Richmond added.

In a tweet posted a day latter, Cube clapped back at Richmond’s accusation by calling bullschiff and challenging the Democrat to release audio footage of their discussion.

Instead of going back and forth Congressman, please release the Zoom meeting so the world can see what was said by all. https://t.co/xfKz4s4Wyf — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 27, 2020

As of Wednesday morning, Richmond had neither acknowledged the rapper’s tweet nor released audio footage of their discussion.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is continuing to move forward with its Platinum Plan, a proposal aimed to help black Americans that was designed and framed in part with guidance and help from the rapper.

And yes, despite false claims from the likes of Roland Martin — who claimed to the rapper’s face that there’s nothing “in their plan that they actually took from yours” — the Platinum Plan does include measures that weren’t originally there.

“A source familiar with the back and forth between Ice Cube and the White House said Ice Cube’s biggest push was to get Trump to commit to a $500 billion investment, considerably more than what was initially proposed in the Platinum Plan. Ice Cube also pushed the Trump campaign to consider labeling the Ku Klux Klan a terrorist organization and to declare Juneteenth a federal holiday,” New York magazine has confirmed.

“It appears Ice Cube was successful, as the Platinum Plan includes promises to increase access to capital by $500 billion … to prosecute the KKK as a terrorist organization … and to declare Juneteenth a national holiday.”

Of course, even these accomplishments apparently aren’t good enough for Biden’s arguably haughty, elitist, condescending, patronizing campaign, as demonstrated by Richmond mocking the Juneteenth declaration during his Monday interview.

“I mean, the first prong of Donald Trump’s plan is I’m going to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. What that is is symbolic. What does that do to change the lives of black people that are being discriminated against? That are fighting like heck to keep a roof over their head, clothes on their back, and food on the table? Does nothing,” he dismissively said.

A YouGov poll conducted during the summer found that an 87 percent majority of blacks support making Juneteenth a national holiday, but who cares, right?

Also, note how Richmond conveniently forgot to mention Cube’s other accomplishments, including convincing the Trump campaign to increase capital by $500 billion.

While Richmond had plenty of criticism for the rapper, he was bursting with praise for America’s black athletes.

“I am so proud of our Black athletes for reclaiming their power. And so they shut down the NBA playoffs for a day because they’re tired of systematic racism and the violence that some police inflict upon the community,” he said.

“And so the real message is we should follow the lead of those NBA players and Colin Kaepernick and go protest with our vote and make sure that we change the system.”

That’s right, according to him, disgraced cop-hating, America-hating NFL player Colin Kaepernick is the real MVP …

