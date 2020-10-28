https://www.theepochtimes.com/ice-says-california-court-forced-them-to-release-250-dangerous-detainees-with-criminal-histories_3555874.html
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Tuesday that a California district court ruling mandating a reduction of the overall detainee population at a processing facility in Adelanto has led to the “release of dangerous criminal aliens into various communities.” A court in the Central District of California ordered the reduction, leaving the current population at the facility at around 465 individuals, prompting ICE’s Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director Tony H. Pham to issue a statement, saying: “ICE has complied with this overreaching court order; however, the public should know that the ruling undoubtedly places them at greater risk.” Over 250 illegal immigrants with criminal histories, including assault with a deadly weapon, lewd/lascivious acts with a child, hit and run, and child cruelty, were released from the Adelanto ICE Processing Center, which is maintained by a federal contractor, ICE stated. Among those released pursuant to the court order, over …