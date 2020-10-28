http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/U0xwdGYyuS0/

An illegal alien has been charged with murdering his girlfriend and her sister in a seemingly random machete attack in LaPlace, Louisiana.

Oscar Urias, a 23-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend and her sister to death and chasing down two others with machetes.

On October 25, Urias allegedly stabbed Elizabeth Tornabene, 31-years-old, and her 15-year-old sister to death. Two others, his 17-year-old sister and his 15-year-old brother, were allegedly chased down by Urias in the attack, but were able to escape.

Police said that Urias was wearing a mask at the time of the attack and eyewitnesses told local media that the illegal alien “looked like the devil.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official Bryan Cox confirmed to Breitbart News that Urias is an illegal alien from El Salvador who entered the United States as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) in March 2012.

“Urias was previously encountered by the U.S. Border Patrol in March 2012 near Hidalgo, Texas, after illegally entering the U.S.,” Cox told Breitbart News. “He was issued a Notice to Appear and later released to a sponsor in May 2012. Due to policies in place at that time applicable to unaccompanied minors, his immigration proceedings were administratively closed on Sep. 29, 2016.”

“ICE will now seek to take Alaya-Urias into its custody if he is released from criminal custody for any reason and reinstate removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts,” Cox said.

Urias is being held at the St. John Parish Prison without bail and ICE has requested for him to be turned over to their custody should he get released at any time.

