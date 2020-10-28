https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/arizona-president-trump-declares-us-will-first-land-man-mars-maybe-woman-attendee-blurts-send/

This was priceless. A Trump supporter in Arizona this afternoon blurts out who the President should send to Mars.

Trump rallies are special events. Every person in the entire crowd no matter how large, feels like President Trump is talking directly to them.

The events are fun, happy celebrations. This afternoon’s was no exception. One moment however was very funny.

When the President declared that the US would be the first country to send a man or woman to Mars, one person in the crowd yelled: “Make it Nance Pelosi!”

President @realDonaldTrump: “We’ll be the first nation to land an astronaut on Mars.” Rally attendee: “Make it Nancy Pelosi!” pic.twitter.com/ktjujEtSQD — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 28, 2020

