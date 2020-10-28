https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/irs-releases-new-income-tax-brackets-for-2021

The IRS on Monday released the updated tax brackets for the 2021 filing season, which have been modified to reflect inflation.

Taxpayers fall into one of seven brackets: 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37%. While those rates will remain unchanged in 2021, the tax brackets have been indexed to keep pace with cost-of-living adjustments.

These rates are in effect for 2021 and will be used to prepare your tax returns in 2022. You can find the tax brackets for 2020 here.

Here’s a closer look at the new rates:

Single filers

37% for incomes over $523,600

35% for incomes over $209,425

32% for incomes over $164,925

24% for incomes over $86,375

22% for incomes over $40,525

12% for incomes over $9,950

10% for incomes of $9,950 or less

Married couples filing jointly

37% for incomes over $628,300

35% for incomes over $418,850

32% for incomes over $329,850

24% for incomes over $172,750

22% for incomes over $81,050

12% for inccomes over $19,900

10% for incomes of $19,900 or less

Married couples filing separately

37% for incomes over $523,600

35% for incomes over $209,425

32% for incomes over $164,925

24% for incomes over $86,375

22% for incomes over $40,525

12% for incomes over $9,950

10% for incomes of $9,950 or less

The IRS has also increased the standard deduction — a flat dollar amount that reduces the amount of your income that’s subject to taxes — for 2021. For individuals and married couples filing separately, the deduction rose to $12,550, up $150 from this year. For married couples filing jointly, the deduction jumped to $25,100, an increase of $300.

Heads of households will also see an increase in their standard deduction next year: $18,800, up $150 from this year.

