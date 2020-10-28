https://hannity.com/media-room/it-begins-22000-ballots-in-dallas-tx-rejected-due-to-scanning-machine-malfunction/
IT BEGINS: 22,000 Ballots in Dallas, TX ‘Rejected’ Due to ‘Scanning Machine Malfunction’
At least 20,000 ballots were held in limbo Wednesday in Dallas, Texas after a “scanning machine malfunction” caused havoc at polling stations; raising new questions over voter fraud just days before the 2020 presidential election.
The post IT BEGINS: 22,000 Ballots in Dallas, TX ‘Rejected’ Due to ‘Scanning Machine Malfunction’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.