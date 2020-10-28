https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hoax-anonymous-author-ny-times-resistance-op-ed-revealed-low-level-dhs-official-donated-barack-obama/

It was all a hoax!

The New York Times ran an op-ed by an “Anonymous” author more than two years ago described as a senior member of the Trump Administration who was covertly working to sabotage the President.

The author of the NY Times ‘resistance’ op-ed also penned an anti-Trump tell all book titled, “A Warning.”

“An unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency from the anonymous senior official whose first words of warning about the president rocked the nation’s capital,” the description of the book states.

It turns out “Anonymous” is not a senior official, rather he is a low level DHS official who donated to Barack Obama.

Miles Taylor outed himself as “Anonymous” on Wednesday in a Medium post.

He’s a low level DHS official. Even left-wing reporters blasted the New York Times for describing him as a “senior official.”

The mere fact that the majority of people clearly came away with the perception that the author was dramatically more senior that he was in reality means that the Times failed to provide its readership sufficient context. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 28, 2020

Miles Taylor appeared on CNN over the summer and lied twice when asked if he was “anonymous.”

WATCH:

Watch Miles Taylor lie twice in 22 seconds. Are you aware of who “Anonymous” is? > “I’m not.” You’re not “Anonymous”? > “No.” pic.twitter.com/6q603PGmTY — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2020

Miles Taylor is not a “life long Republican” – he’s a CNN contributor who donated to Barack Obama.

The Lib crush of the week Miles Taylor said on CNN that he was a “lifelong Republican.” I’ve got the receipts. He donated to Obama in 2008. pic.twitter.com/dWjA6PI4Zm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 20, 2020

