https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hoax-anonymous-author-ny-times-resistance-op-ed-revealed-low-level-dhs-official-donated-barack-obama/

Miles Taylor

It was all a hoax!

The New York Times ran an op-ed by an “Anonymous” author more than two years ago described as a senior member of the Trump Administration who was covertly working to sabotage the President.

The author of the NY Times ‘resistance’ op-ed also penned an anti-Trump tell all book titled, “A Warning.”

“An unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency from the anonymous senior official whose first words of warning about the president rocked the nation’s capital,” the description of the book states.

It turns out “Anonymous” is not a senior official, rather he is a low level DHS official who donated to Barack Obama.

Miles Taylor outed himself as “Anonymous” on Wednesday in a Medium post.

He’s a low level DHS official. Even left-wing reporters blasted the New York Times for describing him as a “senior official.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Miles Taylor appeared on CNN over the summer and lied twice when asked if he was “anonymous.”

WATCH:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Miles Taylor is not a “life long Republican” – he’s a CNN contributor who donated to Barack Obama.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post It Was a Hoax: “Anonymous” Author of NY Times ‘Resistance’ Op-Ed Revealed – Low Level DHS Official Who Donated to Barack Obama appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...