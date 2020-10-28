https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/jack-dorsey-twitter-defends-censoring-president-trump-not-irans-america-hating-ayatollah/

Today Twitter’s Jack Dorsey defended his decision to censor the President of the United States on Twitter but not Iran’s Ayatollah calling for violence against the USA.

The CEO of Twitter was in front of the Senate today in a bogus hearing where Democrats demanded Twitter do more to totally censor God loving Americans while allowing Twitter to publish tweets from the America hating Ayatollah in Iran.

Ajit Pai, the Chairman of the FCC, asked in a tweet if the Ayatollah’s tweets were compliant with Twitter’s policies:

Twitter CEO defended Twitter’s decision to censor President Trump but not the Ayatollah:

When Senator Marsha Blackburn noted that Twitter had censored the President 65 times, Twitters Jack Dorsey claimed that wasn’t true – he lied:

Here is a portion of the interaction between Senator Blackburn and the tech giant leaders:

