https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/jack-dorsey-twitter-defends-censoring-president-trump-not-irans-america-hating-ayatollah/

Today Twitter’s Jack Dorsey defended his decision to censor the President of the United States on Twitter but not Iran’s Ayatollah calling for violence against the USA.

The CEO of Twitter was in front of the Senate today in a bogus hearing where Democrats demanded Twitter do more to totally censor God loving Americans while allowing Twitter to publish tweets from the America hating Ayatollah in Iran.

Ajit Pai, the Chairman of the FCC, asked in a tweet if the Ayatollah’s tweets were compliant with Twitter’s policies:

Serious question for @Twitter: Do these tweets from Supreme Leader of Iran @khamenei_ir violate “Twitter Rules about glorifying violence”? pic.twitter.com/oEkCC8UzFV — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) May 29, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Twitter CEO defended Twitter’s decision to censor President Trump but not the Ayatollah:

Twitter CEO Defends Decision to Censor Trump But Not Iran’s Ayatollah Calling for Violencehttps://t.co/Ajp2E8YWEV — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 28, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

When Senator Marsha Blackburn noted that Twitter had censored the President 65 times, Twitters Jack Dorsey claimed that wasn’t true – he lied:

In response to questioning from Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Jack Dorsey just lied and said Twitter has never censored @realDonaldTrump the account of the President of the United States. Twitter has censored his account at least 65 times. pic.twitter.com/3PECG0xHxt — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here is a portion of the interaction between Senator Blackburn and the tech giant leaders:

Senator @MarshaBlackburn: For about 100 years, foreign sources have been trying to influence U.S. Policy and U.S. Elections. Now they are on your platforms @jack. #section230 pic.twitter.com/ot5gMB8RyB — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) October 28, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post Jack Dorsey at Twitter Defends Censoring President Trump but not Iran’s America Hating Ayatollah appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

