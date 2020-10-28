https://redstate.com/streiff/2020/10/28/jack-dorsey-lies-to-ted-cruz-in-senate-hearing-on-twitters-election-interference-but-will-the-senate-do-anything-n271099
About The Author
Related Posts
Tired Of The Clutter? Check Out These Unique Slim Wallets That Cut Down On Pocket Bulk
December 19, 2019
Hickenlooper rolls out climate plan
June 13, 2019
TDS-Riddled ‘Morning Joe’ Drools All Over Biden’s Speech: ‘The Optimism Was Reaganesque’
August 21, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy