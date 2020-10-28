https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/28/jake-tapper-says-cnn-didnt-know-the-identity-of-cnn-contributor-anonymous-until-today/

As Twitchy reported, the man who wrote that anonymous New York Times op-ed from inside the White House warning the country about President Trump has revealed his identity. It’s … Miles Taylor, former chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security and current CNN contributor. As Twitchy also reported, Taylor lied on air and told CNN’s Anderson Cooper back in August that he was not ‘Anonymous.’

Brian Stelter tells us that Taylor became a CNN contributor earlier this fall, but no one at the network, according to Jake Tapper, knew he was the author of the op-ed.

That’s a good question, though: Is Taylor still a CNN contributor now that we know he lied to CNN that he wasn’t “Anonymous”? Do they have any pride or principles over there?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...