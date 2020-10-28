https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/28/jake-tapper-says-cnn-didnt-know-the-identity-of-cnn-contributor-anonymous-until-today/

As Twitchy reported, the man who wrote that anonymous New York Times op-ed from inside the White House warning the country about President Trump has revealed his identity. It’s … Miles Taylor, former chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security and current CNN contributor. As Twitchy also reported, Taylor lied on air and told CNN’s Anderson Cooper back in August that he was not ‘Anonymous.’

“I wear a mask for two things, Anderson: Halloween and pandemics. So, no,” says @MilesTaylorUSA, when asked by @AndersonCooper if he is the author of the op-ed book written by someone called Anonymous. pic.twitter.com/sPjs4OoAnp — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 21, 2020

I would love to hear his rationale for lying on national TV about this. https://t.co/3joN0mkOt8 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 28, 2020

Brian Stelter tells us that Taylor became a CNN contributor earlier this fall, but no one at the network, according to Jake Tapper, knew he was the author of the op-ed.

>> @MilesTaylorUSA became a CNN contributor earlier this fall. But his anonymous authorship was not known to the network, according to @jaketapper: “We did not know this until today” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 28, 2020

LOL! — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 28, 2020

So was he fired for lying in TV or no? Hacks. — eric (@eriContrarian) October 28, 2020

Ok, so is he still a CNN contributor now that we know he lied to CNN? https://t.co/xcwRjj2qth — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 28, 2020

Just covering yourselves in glory, Brian. — K. Slate (@SlateKensington) October 28, 2020

Some amazing journalisming there, guys. — Dusty (@dustopian) October 28, 2020

We knew in August. — August Gunther (@august_gunther) October 28, 2020

Reset the “Days Since CNN Last Embarrassed Themselves” counter. — Stephen Kaiser (@TheKaiseRoll) October 28, 2020

This is underwhelming. — Jay Quintana (@jayquintana_jr) October 28, 2020

Like Rivera opening the safe — Gabe Gurwin (@GamingAngelGabe) October 28, 2020

Back to eating my peas. — Keith (@Keith__1983) October 28, 2020

Weak sauce — Robert J Stevens (@SidArthurNYC) October 28, 2020

Lame — RIP Mac Davis 2020 (@floydmatt) October 28, 2020

Oh Jesus. Who cares… Old news is it not? — Kimmer (@dixsonfamily) October 28, 2020

So a left-wing nobody. Awesome. — Rod McCulloch (@ILPollster) October 28, 2020

So, nobody important then. Good to know. — yellowsnow (@yellowsnow9) October 28, 2020

And still no one knows who it is. — John Snowden (@JonSnoden) October 28, 2020

LOL this is embarrassing. He works for CNN. This is why nobody believes it when networks like CNN or MSNBC cite ‘anonymous sources”.

But of course they had noooo idea it was him. — JeffJongsma (@JeffJongsma) October 28, 2020

Ooooh, it’s the beginning of the end! The walls are closing in! — MAGA Dog (@jmt915) October 28, 2020

Trump wouldn’t have a clue who this guy is…and still doesn’t because he works for CNN What a joke and con job — BEARDOG (@bhabrock12) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski stepped out of the shadows when Adam Schiff disparaged him after his honorable service to our country. Maybe print what Bobulinski said on Tucker last night, right along with your anonymous opiners. — HammerDownHanna 🇺🇸 (@Hammerdownhanna) October 28, 2020

That’s a good question, though: Is Taylor still a CNN contributor now that we know he lied to CNN that he wasn’t “Anonymous”? Do they have any pride or principles over there?

