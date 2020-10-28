https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/28/jake-tapper-says-cnn-didnt-know-the-identity-of-cnn-contributor-anonymous-until-today/
As Twitchy reported, the man who wrote that anonymous New York Times op-ed from inside the White House warning the country about President Trump has revealed his identity. It’s … Miles Taylor, former chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security and current CNN contributor. As Twitchy also reported, Taylor lied on air and told CNN’s Anderson Cooper back in August that he was not ‘Anonymous.’
"I wear a mask for two things, Anderson: Halloween and pandemics. So, no," says @MilesTaylorUSA, when asked by @AndersonCooper if he is the author of the op-ed book written by someone called Anonymous.
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 21, 2020
I would love to hear his rationale for lying on national TV about this.
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 28, 2020
Brian Stelter tells us that Taylor became a CNN contributor earlier this fall, but no one at the network, according to Jake Tapper, knew he was the author of the op-ed.
>> @MilesTaylorUSA became a CNN contributor earlier this fall. But his anonymous authorship was not known to the network, according to @jaketapper: "We did not know this until today"
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 28, 2020
So was he fired for lying in TV or no? Hacks.
Ok, so is he still a CNN contributor now that we know he lied to CNN?
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 28, 2020
LOL this is embarrassing. He works for CNN. This is why nobody believes it when networks like CNN or MSNBC cite 'anonymous sources".
But of course they had noooo idea it was him.
But of course they had noooo idea it was him.
— JeffJongsma (@JeffJongsma) October 28, 2020
Ooooh, it's the beginning of the end! The walls are closing in!
— MAGA Dog (@jmt915) October 28, 2020
Trump wouldn't have a clue who this guy is…and still doesn't because he works for CNN
What a joke and con job
What a joke and con job
— BEARDOG (@bhabrock12) October 28, 2020
Bobulinski stepped out of the shadows when Adam Schiff disparaged him after his honorable service to our country.
Maybe print what Bobulinski said on Tucker last night, right along with your anonymous opiners.
— HammerDownHanna 🇺🇸 (@Hammerdownhanna) October 28, 2020
That’s a good question, though: Is Taylor still a CNN contributor now that we know he lied to CNN that he wasn’t “Anonymous”? Do they have any pride or principles over there?
