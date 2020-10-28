https://www.gatekeepersonline.com/post/jeff-dornik-church-state-exposes-the-leftist-infiltration-into-the-church-dr-mike-live

Jeff Dornik joined Dr Mike Spaulding on Dr Mike Live to discuss the upcoming book Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America . Both Dr Mike and Jeff contributed to this book, along with Pastor Greg Locke, Dr Michael Brown, Denise McAllister, Pastor Cary Gordon, JD Rucker, Pastor Ken Peters, Dr Bobby Lopez, Pastor Sam Jones and Dustin Faulkner. This book is a followup to Social Injustice , which exposed the false Gospel of the Social Justice Movement. While that book was more theological, this book exposes the strategies and game plan of the Left. We are seeing our nation crumble before our eyes, and the final stand is the Christian Church!

Consider supporting The GateKeepers by becoming a Plugged In member, which will get you access to the recording of the Destroy Social Justice Conference featuring speakers such as Pastor Greg Locke, Mychal Massie, Dr Mike Spaulding, Pastor Ken Peters and all of your favorite GK podcasters. You’ll also get the recordings from our monthly episode of Connected, a weekly devotional and 30% off of everything in The GK Store. For more information or to join, please visit http://gatekeepersonline.com/pluggedin .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

