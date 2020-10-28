https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/28/jesse-kellys-media-would-never-run-with-unverified-reports-thread-obliterates-journalistic-integrity-defense-for-ignoring-bobulinski-story/

As we told you last night, former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski was interviewed for almost the full hour on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program. Bobulinski told Carlson “I have all the emails and documents and texts proving everything,” but in spite of that the nation’s firefighters for truth in the mainstream media have largely ignored or downplayed the story.

It’s clear that the DNC’s stenographers in the MSM prefer their “sources” to be anonymous and firmly anti-Trump. Any salacious information about the Bidens is unwelcome, even if it’s delivered in person and with the receipts.

Jesse Kelly’s thread rips the media’s “integrity” defense to shreds:

That and so much more:

And that’s just the tip of a huge iceberg.

Yep, it could go on and on.

Lib media hackery, shamelessness and hypocrisy has been at record levels these last four years.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...