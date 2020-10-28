https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/28/jesse-kellys-media-would-never-run-with-unverified-reports-thread-obliterates-journalistic-integrity-defense-for-ignoring-bobulinski-story/

As we told you last night, former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski was interviewed for almost the full hour on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program. Bobulinski told Carlson “I have all the emails and documents and texts proving everything,” but in spite of that the nation’s firefighters for truth in the mainstream media have largely ignored or downplayed the story.

It’s clear that the DNC’s stenographers in the MSM prefer their “sources” to be anonymous and firmly anti-Trump. Any salacious information about the Bidens is unwelcome, even if it’s delivered in person and with the receipts.

Jesse Kelly’s thread rips the media’s “integrity” defense to shreds:

The media would never run with unverified reports. https://t.co/TEqNpqBFnW — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 28, 2020

That and so much more:

The media would never run with unverified reports. https://t.co/0gQLb10IRA — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 28, 2020

The media would never run with unverified reports. https://t.co/NZ8jy8qZSJ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 28, 2020

The media would never run with unverified reports. https://t.co/QcrWI8qcdn — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 28, 2020

The media would never run with unverified reports. https://t.co/ZIOy46oqqJ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 28, 2020

And that’s just the tip of a huge iceberg.

I get the feeling this thread could be an all-day kind of affair. https://t.co/xQBYKBZxnO — Sage McLaughlin (@sagaciousmick) October 28, 2020

Yep, it could go on and on.

There isn’t even a “reportedly” or “allegedly” in the headline. Just presented as facts. Shameless. — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 28, 2020

Still waiting on the promised sources update on this one like… pic.twitter.com/m4rJZjxM2F — Constantine (@_sleepybrowns) October 28, 2020

The media would never run with unverified reports. pic.twitter.com/i0P0mOaAtB — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 28, 2020

Nick would like a word. https://t.co/ud3O1ltHuZ — jenndee19 (@jenndee19) October 28, 2020

They ALWAYS verify!!! ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/uHUvKkxtHR — Tom Fletcher (@tf8560) October 28, 2020

Still waiting on actual verification the Steele Dossier is factual… what its a fake…. how could news media run with that and not #Bublinski — Incorrigible (@thoughtfulrite) October 28, 2020

Lib media hackery, shamelessness and hypocrisy has been at record levels these last four years.

