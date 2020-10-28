https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-seen-gripping-jill-bidens-wrist-lead-building-voting-wilmington-delaware-video/

Joe Biden and Jill Biden voted by appointment in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday.

77-year-old Joe Biden was seen gripping his handler’s wife Jill’s wrist as he was lead out of the Carvel State Office Building in Wilmington.

“Hello, we just voted,” said Biden as he gripped Jill’s wrist.

It appears Joe Biden gripped Jill’s wrist to stabilize himself after walking down steps.

The Bidens just early voted by appointment here in Wilmington, Delaware. pic.twitter.com/8UeXAmOkrU — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 28, 2020

Biden took a few softball questions from approved pool reporters before departing.

Not one reporter asked Joe Biden about the Tony Bobulinski interview or Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Joe and Jill Biden exit after voting here in Wilmington, DE. The Democratic nominee took a few questions from his press poll before departing pic.twitter.com/s2DC3wnsxj — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 28, 2020

