https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-seen-gripping-jill-bidens-wrist-lead-building-voting-wilmington-delaware-video/

Joe Biden and Jill Biden voted by appointment in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday.

77-year-old Joe Biden was seen gripping his handler’s wife Jill’s wrist as he was lead out of the Carvel State Office Building in Wilmington.

“Hello, we just voted,” said Biden as he gripped Jill’s wrist.

It appears Joe Biden gripped Jill’s wrist to stabilize himself after walking down steps.

WATCH:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Biden took a few softball questions from approved pool reporters before departing.

Not one reporter asked Joe Biden about the Tony Bobulinski interview or Hunter Biden’s laptop.

WATCH:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post Joe Biden Seen Gripping Jill Biden’s Wrist, Being Led Out of Building After Voting in Wilmington, Delaware (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...