https://noqreport.com/2020/10/28/josh-hawleys-prayer-at-let-us-worship-rally-in-dc-shows-what-we-need-more-of-in-government/

Whether you’re a Christian or not, it’s hard to ignore the double-standard placed on churches around the country when compared to other organized gatherings. In many parts of the nation, churches are either limited in how they hold worship or they’re shut down completely because of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Freedom of religion is being trampled on by a questionable pandemic. This represents an attack on liberties for all Americans.

Senator Josh Hawley isn’t afraid to express his objections. At a recent “Let Us Worship” rally in Washington, DC, the Senator delivered an important prayer. It’s a shame we could not capture the entire thing, but what we were able to share is strong by itself.

The event, which was organized by Christian musician Sean Feucht, is an active protest stopping in venues across America to give Christians hope. Suppression of religious rights is among the first things authoritarians strive to achieve as they know the faith of Christians is a powerful antidote to their Neo-Marxist ideologies.

Mainstream media has been covering the events. Their storylines are predictable: No social distancing and very few masks. Pandemic theater brings out the hypocrisy of the media as they invariably attack Christian and conservative events while giving passes to leftist situations like Black Lives Matter protests. The other storyline is that the event had “hundreds” of attendees, as multiple outlets reported. This Tweet by Hawley certainly appears to show thousands of people at a single moment during the event. It’s likely tens of thousands attended throughout.

Tens of thousands gathering tonight in peaceful worship to pray for the country – what a sight pic.twitter.com/DqlbiZy05Q — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 26, 2020

It’s imperative that we protect our religious freedoms. This is what makes the election so important. It’s what makes rallies like “Let Us Worship” imperative. It’s why we need more people like Josh Hawley and Sean Feucht speaking out.

