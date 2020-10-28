https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jared-kushner-bob-woodward-trump-coronavirus/2020/10/28/id/994146

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner touted the president as the one who would open the country back up and take “the country back from the doctors” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNN, Kushner made the remarks during a taped interview with journalist Bob Woodward on April 18.

Kushner claimed that the country was moving from the “panic phase” and “pain phase” into the “beginning of the comeback phase.”

“It was almost like Trump getting the country back from the doctors. Right?” Kushner told Woodward. “In the sense that what he now did was, you know, he’s going to own the open-up.”

Kushner described Trump’s take back as a “negotiated settlement.”

“That doesn’t mean there’s not still a lot of pain and there won’t be pain for a while, but that basically was, we’ve now put out rules to get back to work,” Kushner said.”Trump’s now back in charge. It’s not the doctors.”

Woodward also conducted another interview with Kushner in May. The interviews were used as reporting for his book “Rage.”

During the interviews, Kushner also called the GOP “a collection of a bunch of tribes” and noted that Trump did a “full hostile takeover” of the Republican Party when he became the presidential nominee.

Kushner also told Woodward that Trump replaced “over-confident idiots” with “more thoughtful people who kind of know their place.”

