(Natural News) Even though the Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially confirmed the legitimacy of the emails, photos, videos, and other damning evidence found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, the mainstream media is still refusing to cover any of it.

NPR, for instance, a taxpayer-funded news outlet that claims to be neutral in the public interest, announced in a tweet from its “public editor” that HunterGate will not be reported on by the network because giving the story any coverage would be a waste of time, apparently.

“We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste listeners’ and readers’ time on that [sic] stories that are just pure distractions,” the tweet explains.

Also included in this tweet is a link to a newsletter written by Kelly McBride, a Poynter Institute information gatekeeper who is responsible for deciding what types of stories are “worthy” of being published for public consumption, and which are not.

“There are many, many red flags in that New York Post investigation,” McBride claims.

“NPR Media Correspondent David Folkenflik detailed most of them … Intelligence officials warn that Russia has been working overtime to keep the story of Hunter Biden in the spotlight.”

Once again resurrecting the repeatedly-debunked Russian collusion conspiracy theory, McBride admits that while “Russia can’t be positively connected to this information,” placing blame on Russia is the only logical explanation in her mind.

McBride also insists that the Post “did no forensic work to convince consumers that the emails and photos that are the basis for their report have not been altered,” and that is that.

Joe Biden’s treason against America is just a “distraction,” says ABC‘s Mary Bruce

Typically when one makes a wild accusation like this about alleged Russian collusion and photo alterations, the burden of proof is on the accuser to prove such claims. But in this case, McBride’s unsubstantiated delusions are proof enough in her own mind to reject the story as fake news.

Never mind the fact that taxpayers have a right to hear it for themselves so they can make up their own minds on the matter. McBride has decided that she should be the sole arbiter of what passes as news, and nobody else gets any say in the matter.

ABC News is doing much the same thing by refusing to publish anything about HunterGate, pretending as though it does not even exist.

While NBC News has given a mere six minutes of coverage to the story since it broke, along with CBS at ten minutes and 33 seconds, ABC afforded zero minutes and zero seconds to the story.

World News Tonight‘s Mary Bruce almost covered it before ultimately deciding to instead offer a vague mention of it that conveniently couched the Biden family as victims of an “attack” by President Trump.

“On The View today, Jill Biden says she’s prepared for the president to attack her husband and son, Hunter, but she calls it a distraction,” Bruce stated, failing to bring up the laptop or any further details about what has been discovered.

Between Oct. 14-22, the mainstream media devoted just 16 minutes and 42 seconds, collectively, to the Biden scandal – this out of its 73.5 total hours of programming. Many more hours, meanwhile, were devoted to covering the Rudy Giuliani Borat prank, as if this was some kind of gotcha moment in defeating Trump.

“Defund NPR,” wrote one Breitbart News commenter.

“NO taxpayer money should go to NPR, the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party,” wrote another.

More related news about the Biden crime family can be found at Corruption.news.

