https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/glenn-beck-special-2648538835

With just a handful of days before the election, Glenn Beck makes absolutely clear what we’re facing: The radical Left has targeted November 3, 2020, as a movement-defining moment.

Every big government advance, from Woodrow Wilson to FDR to LBJ, will culminate in just a few short days if Biden wins. America will wake up on day 101 and feel like they just woke up in someone else’s house. The country will be completely unrecognizable.

Glenn reveals how socialists have been planning the total takeover of the Democrat Party for decades and how a “war room” has been created to make sure sweeping changes to the Constitution and country commence if Democrats take back the presidency and Senate.

If they succeed, this will be their first 100 days….

Watch the full video below:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to BlazeTV today with our BEST DEAL EVER for $30 off to watch all of Glenn’s specials.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

