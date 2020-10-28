https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/looter-calls-philly-police-report-looting-fellow-looters-steal-car/

This is Philadelphia —

After the first night of violent rioting Governor Wolf defended peaceful protests.

So looters hit at least 20 more stores in the second night of looting.

It was so bad a looter with a car full of stolen merchandize was robbed by looters.

Police were called.

Via Local reporter Steve Keeley:

11 people shot while looting in Philadelphia so far since last night. “Looters were shooting looters.” “50 yr old man that had his car filled then was carjacked and had all his stolem stiff re-stolen from him”from @PhillyPolice on scene of looting tell FOX 29. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/FahA709kFN — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020

