https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/looter-calls-philly-police-report-looting-fellow-looters-steal-car/

This is Philadelphia —
After the first night of violent rioting Governor Wolf defended peaceful protests.

So looters hit at least 20 more stores in the second night of looting.

It was so bad a looter with a car full of stolen merchandize was robbed by looters.

Police were called.

Via Local reporter Steve Keeley:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post Looter Calls Philly Police to Report Looting After Fellow Looters Steal His Car appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...