A study revealed that the “big three” mainstream media networks – ABC, NBC, and CBS – have dedicated a scant .32% of airtime to covering Hunter Biden’s hard drive since the story broke on October 14th.

Throughout the two weeks after the first New York Post story dropped on Hunter Biden’s corrupt business dealings and his father’s involvement, the three networks dedicated 21 minutes and 46 seconds out of 113 hours of total programming to the story.

Newsbusters calculated the negligible sum from a nearly two-week time period ranging from October 14th to October 27th.

In total, ABC spent 65 seconds on the story, NBC spent nine minutes on the story, and CBS spent 11 minutes and 41 seconds on the story.

Newsbusters’ Reporting.

In many cases, the hard drive from hell was only covered to delegitimize the validity of the information found on the device.

On ABC’s Good Morning America, for example, correspondent Tammy Bruce described the story as predicated on “unverified claims”:

As expected the President went personal attacking Biden and his son Hunter making unverified claims that Biden improperly profited from his son’s business endeavors in Ukraine and China.

