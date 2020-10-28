https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f9a22205e3ca365b6507550
Kyle James Henk Daniels, 22, is facing a five-week trial over 26 charges relating to the alleged sexual assault of nine girls aged between six and 11 at Mosman Swim Centre, in Sydney….
The president’s past efforts to win back suburban voters nationwide with law-and-order rhetoric have fallen short….
(STUDY FINDS) — MONTREAL, Quebec — Many people may equate breast cancer with finding a noticeable lump on a patient’s body. Researchers from McGill University say a new technique for examining cancer…
Joe Biden is hiding from the American people and refuses to answer questions about his pay-to-play scheme with the Chinese Communist Party. Joe Biden, AKA “The Big Guy,” refuses to answer questions ab…
A thief who broke into a restaurant was found napping at the scene next to a half-eaten cheesecake. Police boy cameras caught the moment Mark Cooper, 41, was rudely awakened….