https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/28/man-who-plotted-kidnapping-of-gov-gretchen-whitmer-also-wanted-to-hang-president-trump-rashida-tlaib-hardest-hit/
About The Author
Related Posts
'Is this a liturgy of social justice?' Priest leads congregation to affirm their white privilege is unfair and harmful
August 31, 2020
'Very mature and serious columnist' Jennifer Rubin wants you to help her try to hurt Donald Trump's feelings
August 14, 2020
'We’re not going to go down that road again': Senate Democrats say they're not going to do Kavanaugh 2.0
September 29, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy