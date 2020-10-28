https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/10/28/manchester-massacre-inquiry-security-could-have-stopped-bomber-but-feared-being-branded-racist-n1103257

In is prepared statement to the inquiry, the Showsec security guard also said: “I felt unsure about what to do. “It’s very difficult to define a terrorist. For all I knew he might well be an innocent Asian male. “I did not want people to think I am stereotyping him because of his race. “I was scared of being wrong and being branded a racist if I got it wrong and would have got into trouble. It made me hesitant.

Twenty-two people were sacrificed on the altar of political correctness. And it will happen again, probably in America, as TSA agents continue to stop our grandmothers to search their girdles for bombs while the likelihood of a well-dressed Middle Eastern man or woman boarding a plane and blowing it up is increased dramatically.

The Israelis profile passengers, which may be one reason El Al hasn’t suffered a terrorist attack in decades. They use other means of profiling besides “race” but still manage to keep their citizens safe.

What our woke friends are telling us is that it’s better to be wrong once in a while and miss a terror attack than hurt someone’s feelings by profiling them by race or national origin. They will never admit it, but they’re willing to pay that price — us, of course, not them — in order to feel good about themselves and pat themselves on the back for being so open-minded and “tolerant.”

This idea that offending someone for any reason is an offense that deserves a public flogging is absurd. The security guard feared the outrage mob as well as his own woke superiors and their reaction to what, under normal circumstances, would have elicited, at the very least, a “well done” from his bosses.

It takes courage to go against the mob these days. And it shouldn’t. If the security guard had performed his job as he was paid to do, the bombing may have been prevented and 22 kids would be alive today. Instead, he was forced to worry about the absurd notion that he would be seen as a “racist” if he acted to protect concertgoers from danger.

The price we pay for being woke.

