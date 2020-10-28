https://www.theblaze.com/news/megyn-kelly-and-piers-morgan-dismantle-notion-of-suppressing-free-speech-who-are-you-going-to-allow-to-speak

Conservative commentator and TV host Megyn Kelly spoke with former CNN host Piers Morgan about the importance of protecting free speech no matter the cost.

What are the details?

On the recent broadcast of her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly and Morgan, who hails from the U.K., discussed Second Amendment rights and the suppression of free speech on college campuses.

“One of the great things about living in a free society is you can engage in hate speech, and somebody may not like it,” Kelly began. “And they’re allowed to respond with their argument in response to what they or someone might consider hate speech. But we’re at this place now … on college campuses the vast majority want a constitutional amendment to ban hate speech.

“They want it to be not covered by the First Amendment, which is so absurd, because of course the First Amendment is necessary not to protect speech you like, but speech you do not like,” the veteran broadcaster reasoned. “No one is trying to shut down speech everyone loves.”

Morgan responded by pointing out that differing points of view are simply integral to evolving viewpoints.

“I follow lots of people on Twitter whose opinions I don’t agree with precisely so I hear something outside of my own kind of echo chamber,” he admitted. “And I urge everybody else to do the same. When you only follow people on social media that agree with you, you start to develop this very tribal, entrenched view of things, which doesn’t allow for any nuance or any movement.”

He continued, “But it gets really insidious when you mean universities or colleges around America. We haven’t the same problem in this country. When they decide that even someone like Bill Maher is unacceptable, and has to be no-platformed, because he’s held a shining light to wokery and all things around it.

“When that starts happening, you really think, ‘What? Who are you going to allow to speak? What kind of education are kids going to be getting in these universities? What are they going to be taught if they find everything offensive?'” he asked. “If they’re triggered by everything, and they can’t even have a speaker like Bill Maher, who’s a liberal, come and talk to them, let alone a bonafide conservative.”

Morgan insisted that an attempt to squash free speech — even if some consider it to be “offensive” speech — is nothing short of scary.

“I don’t know where this takes education,” he said. “I don’t know where it takes students. I don’t know where it takes democracy. But I do know it’s taking us … into a dangerous place.”

After the pandemic, he continued, “Where are we left as a society?

“Because if we don’t wake up … I think the attack on free speech over time, afterwards, will end up being far more dangerous than any virus,” Morgan insisted.

