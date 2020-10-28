https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/28/megyn-kelly-calls-out-the-philadelphia-protesters-after-another-night-of-businesses-destroyed/

There was a second night of looting and violence in Philadelphia after “protesters” destroyed local businesses in response to the police shooting Walter Wallace:

And here’s the truth-bomb from Megyn Kelly on the people really getting hurt by the lawlessness:

So, will the MSM cover this?

At one point, police had no control of the streets:

And they urged citizens to shelter in place:

A Walmart was targeted as well as small businesses in the area:

RACISM SOLVED!

And it wasn’t just for a loaf of bread as libs would have us believe:

Wallace, we’ll note, should have been in jail:

***

