https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/28/megyn-kelly-calls-out-the-philadelphia-protesters-after-another-night-of-businesses-destroyed/

There was a second night of looting and violence in Philadelphia after “protesters” destroyed local businesses in response to the police shooting Walter Wallace:

Footage from inside a Philadelphia business shows looters destroying the place within seconds during the BLM riot. pic.twitter.com/yz81zf8E6j — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2020

And here’s the truth-bomb from Megyn Kelly on the people really getting hurt by the lawlessness:

Take a minute to see what these “protests” have become & who they hurt – 9x out of 10 it’s hard working minority business owners. One of the many reasons why the support for BLM has plummeted. https://t.co/42z80HRslV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 28, 2020

So, will the MSM cover this?

One thing you’ll never see is national media doing stories on the employees who either have to show up and clean this stuff up tomorrow or have their hours cut or their jobs lost altogether https://t.co/oklgnHpuqC — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 28, 2020

At one point, police had no control of the streets:

BREAKING: Philadelphia police have completely lost control of the affected rioting region which stretches multiple city blocks Looters have broken into more than 30+ stores and are attacking white people They are also shooting each other. I’ve only witnessed one arrest pic.twitter.com/bHPGAntwST — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

And they urged citizens to shelter in place:

The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting that all residents in the 12, 16, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26th Districts remain indoors except when necessary. These areas are experiencing widespread demonstrations that have turned violent with looting. — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) October 28, 2020

A Walmart was targeted as well as small businesses in the area:

Chaos continues at the Walmart on Aramingo. pic.twitter.com/HaB43g24St — Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) October 28, 2020

RACISM SOLVED!

At the BLM riot in Philadelphia, a looter wheels a large appliance out of the store. pic.twitter.com/gmcsebGLDJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2020

And it wasn’t just for a loaf of bread as libs would have us believe:

But I was told this is about a loaf of bread https://t.co/Gr5N81lbGJ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 28, 2020

Wallace, we’ll note, should have been in jail:

WHY WAS THE PHILLY “VICTIM” NOT IN PRISON? In 2017, he pled guilty to robbery, assault, and kicking down the door of a woman and putting a gun to her head. IN 2013, he pled guilty to assault and punching a cop in the face. Awaiting trial for: threatening to shoot a woman. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 28, 2020

