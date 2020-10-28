https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/10/28/melania-pennsylvania-bidens-socialist-agenda-will-destroy-america/

First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Atglen, Pennsylvania Tuesday for her first solo campaign appearance during this election cycle. Her appearance came the day after President Trump held three campaign events in Pennsylvania. Melania was introduced by former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway. Kellyanne noted that Melania made a similar appearance in Pennsylvania five days out before the 2016 election.

The event venue was a converted barn decorated with a large Make America Great Again sign and American flags. She drew a large crowd. Just as President Trump’s crowds do, Melania’s audience frequently yelled “four more years” and “we love you”. What was striking about her speech is that in her own soft-spoken way, she tore into the Democrats and Joe Biden, as well as the media. She isn’t loud or shrill in her campaign speech delivery, she just calmly lets the criticism rip. She didn’t hold back.

She thanked well-wishers for their support when she, the president, and their son Barron were diagnosed with COVID-19. She said they are all recovered now and segued into the fact that the Trump administration is moving forward and not looking backward in their handling of the coronavirus. And, she brought up the fact that Democrats in Congress were concentrated on the “sham” impeachment instead of the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

The first lady, who along with her husband was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early October, extended condolences to those who have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus, before pivoting to a rosy assessment of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic. “This Administration chooses to keep moving forward during this pandemic, not backward,” she said in prepared remarks. “Our Administration remains 100 percent supportive of ensuring our nation is equipped with all the medical supplies we need, and getting a vaccine developed and distributed as safely and quickly as possible.” The first lady accused Democrats of divisive and confusing rhetoric on vaccines and the pandemic. She also criticized them for focusing on a “sham impeachment” earlier this year when COVID-19 first began to spread across the globe. Echoing her husband, she targeted the media, accusing outlets of bias and overly negative coverage that relies on “anonymous sources or angry ex-employees.”

She spoke of her husband’s determination to keep Americans calm and focused on protecting the economy. If I’m not mistaken this was the most she has spoken about the impeachment of the president and the Democrats’ criticism of his handling of the coronavirus.

“While the president was taking decisive actions to keep the American people safe, the Democrats were wasting American taxpayer dollars in a sham impeachment,” Mrs. Trump said at an event in Atglen, Pa. “They cared more about removing our elected president.” During the impeachment trial last winter, she said, “I watched Donald continue to work hard to keep people informed and calm, to protect our economy, and make hard and unpopular decisions to do all he could to keep us all safe.” This sham was led by opposition, and their display of hatred is on display to this day,” the first lady said. “Children watching and learning about politics in our country deserved a better display of political responsibility and respect for our sacred institutions.” She said Democrats “have chosen to put their own agendas ahead of the American people’s well-being. Instead, they attempt to create a divide – a divide on something that should be non-partisan and non-controversial. A divide that causes confusion and fear instead of hope and security. That is not leadership.”

She only spoke for about 15 minutes but she included all the important points she needed to make. She even included a dig at Biden’s “socialist agenda”. “Joe Biden’s policies and socialist agenda will only serve to destroy America and all that has been built in the past four years.” She correctly said that Biden has very little to show for his 36 years in the Senate and 8 years in the White House as vice-president.

“Joe Biden attacked President Trump’s decision to put the American people first and close travel from China. He called it xenophobic hysteria. Now, he suggests that he could have done a better job,” she said. “Well, the American people can look at Joe Biden’s 36 years in Congress and eight years in the vice presidency and determine whether they think he will finally be able to get something done for the American people,” she said to cheers.

She criticized the media for focusing on gossip and palace intrigue while covering the White House and noted the fact that before Trump ran as a Republican, the press covered him very differently than they do now. “When he decided to run for president as a Republican, the media created a different picture of my husband, one I don’t recognize, and treated all of his supporters with equal disdain,” she said. Democrats and Biden himself often focus on trashing Trump supporters instead of the candidate himself. Remember all the free air time Trump received when he ran in the 2015 Republican primary? He would call cable news networks and they would gladly put him on-air to talk about whatever he wanted to talk about. Then, when he won the GOP nomination, suddenly he was treated just as the press treats any other Republican presidential candidate, which is always less favorably than the Democrat candidate. For example, no two show hosts have been more hypocritical than Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough who were cheerleaders for Trump and socialized with him before his election. Then they turned into members of The Resistance.

In contrast to Melania’s reserved personality and campaigning for her husband, Jill Biden has been on the campaign trail doing the work her husband will not do. She was in Maine on Tuesday but her crowd was only one of about 50 people in Bangor. She embraces the attention of supporters and seems to thrive on it. Maine’s second district receives a lot of attention in presidential campaigns because it can swing the electoral votes of the state. Maine can split its electoral votes. For example, Hillary Clinton won three of Maine’s electoral college votes in 2016, and Trump won the fourth. Maine is one of only two states which splits its electoral college votes – Nebraska is the other state.

Jill’s visit to Maine was reported as a “low key event” with the state’s governor and Sara Gideon, the Democrat running against Republican Senator Susan Collins. It was her second visit to Maine in a little more than a month. “Joe couldn’t be more different than the man who holds office right now,” Biden said. True that, Jill. While the focus is on Joe’s character and moral superiority, a huge scandal is breaking which, if true, shows that Biden is compromised by China and the family grifting operation (alleged) includes several foreign countries. According to the whistleblower, a Navy veteran and a person who holds a top security clearance, Joe Biden himself was right in the midst of the foreign dealings, despite his denials that he knows anything about it all.

President Trump made a surprise stop in Maine last week and Mike Pence has traveled to the state in recent days, too. Both of their events brought out large crowds of several hundred people. Jill doesn’t attract such crowds.

The Maine Republican Party mocked the small Bangor event in a statement, with Chair Demi Kouzounas saying it was a sign Biden “has no momentum in Maine.” However, he has led Trump consistently in polls of the Democratic-leaning state while the two have polled closely in the more conservative 2nd District, which was won easily by Trump in 2016. Trump’s visit came a day after the husband of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, Biden’s vice presidential nominee, made a stop in Presque Isle. Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, is expected to make a repeat visit to the Bangor area on Thursday.

Just six more days to go until Election Day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

