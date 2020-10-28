https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/whitmer-trump-deaththreats/2020/10/28/id/994210

Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump for his response to the foiled kidnapping plot against her and said she gets more death threats every time the president talks about her.

“I don’t think it’s funny,” she told CBS News. “And anyone who thinks it’s funny has a real twisted sense of what humor is.”

Trump, during a rally in Michigan Tuesday, repeatedly attacked Whitmer and seemed to downplay the actual threat that had been posed to her.

“Your governor, I don’t think she likes me too much,” Trump joked.

“Hey, hey, hey hey,” he told the audience, “I’m the one, it was our people that helped her out with her problem,” he said in reference to the FBI thwarting the plot to kidnap her.

“I mean, we’ll have to see if it’s a problem. Right? People are entitled to say maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn’t,” he added. “It was our people — my people, our people that helped her out. And then she blamed me for it. She blamed me and it was our people that helped her. I don’t get it. How did you put her there?”

Whitmer said every time Trump speaks about her, “I get more death threats.

“The violent rhetoric has an uptick. And there’s no question that it’s had an impact,” Whitmer told CBS News. “I’ve had to have conversations with my teenage children about why there’s people with AR-15s on our front lawn on more than one occasion. People are looking for any hook to legitimize these domestic terrorism tendencies. And I think that Donald Trump knows that, and it’s not a coincidence, and he’s feeding it.”

