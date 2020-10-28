https://www.dailywire.com/news/mn-gop-senate-challenger-posts-optimistic-message-after-hospital-discharge-now-lets-go-win

Former Congressman Jason Lewis (R-MN), who is running to unseat first-term Senator Tina Smith (D-MN), announced on Thursday that he has been discharged from the hospital following an emergency surgery on Monday morning for a severe internal hernia.

While Lewis said that he still needs some time to recover, he expressed optimism going into the final stretch of the campaign, saying: “Now let’s go win this damn campaign.”

“I will be working as hard as I am able to over these next six days to ensure Minnesota finally gets a senator who prioritizes economic growth and good paying jobs, funding the police, and protecting Minnesotans from the radical left’s unconstitutional proposals like gun confiscation and packing the Supreme Court,” said Lewis.

Earlier I was discharged from the hospital in Hibbing & I’m on my way home to Woodbury. I want to thank Dr. Smith & the entire ICU staff for a successful surgery & stellar care. I also want to thank everyone for their prayers & well wishes. Now let’s go win this damn campaign. pic.twitter.com/j7ZWeKkBkA — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) October 28, 2020

Lewis was hospitalized on Monday after experiencing “severe abdominal pain.” According to his campaign, doctors determined his pain was from a “severe internal hernia, a diagnosis which they indicated is life threatening if not treated quickly.”

His campaign manager later said the surgery had been successful.

GOOD NEWS! The dr. has said Jason’s surgery was successful & he’s optimistic Jason will be discharged within the next couple days. In the meantime, our campaign isn’t missing a beat & the fight to restore Minnesota’s economy, protect our police & defend the Constitution rolls on pic.twitter.com/UAo3n0vckS — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) October 26, 2020

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Smith leads Lewis in the Minnesota race by about 6 points, but the election is still considered a toss-up. The polling average also appears to be skewed by older polls, as the two most recent polls included in the average show Lewis behind by only three points and four points, respectively.

Lewis recently predicted that both he and President Donald Trump would win the state, which hasn’t voted Republican in the electoral college since 1972, when President Richard Nixon carried every state except Connecticut.

“As the urban liberals become a little bit more crazy, it drives everybody else into Trump country and red country,” Lewis told Fox News. He added, “And especially so since Donald Trump has done the most important thing he could for the GOP, and he’s brought the working man and woman back to the party. I think we are going to win, and I think the president is going to win.”

According to FiveThirtyEight, the last three Minnesota Senate polls from SurveyUSA show Smith leading by 7 points, then leading by 1 point, and then finally leading by 3 points in a survey posted on Wednesday.

