A motorist was caught on video plowing through a line of New York City police officers after being ordered to stop amid rioting in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

What are the details?

The rioters were responding to the fatal shooting of knife-wielding Walter Wallace Jr. by Philadelphia police the night before.

Around 10 p.m., after numerous acts of vandalism and destruction, cops in riot gear ordered black-clad protesters near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Boerum Place to disperse or face arrests, the New York Post reported.

Some rioters tried to run past officers, which led to a confrontation and close to 30 arrests, the paper said, citing sources.

And at one point near the same intersection, about eight police officers surrounded a sedan and tried to open the doors in an apparent attempt to get the driver to exit.

But nothing doing. The doors seemed to be locked, and after what sounded like several swats upon the vehicle, the motorist began driving again.

Police didn’t appreciate that very much, and amid a shouted suggestion to “break a window,” cops used their nightsticks to do just that as the sounds of shattering glass were heard.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @joemarino_

One onlooker, apparently a woman, is heard yelling at officers, “What are you doing?”

It seemed the driver had enough and sped through a line of cops on bicycles.

With that two men both blurt out, “Holy s**t!” and officers appear to try to clear the area.

Here’s the clip. (Content warning: Language):

The Post, citing sources, said one officer suffered a leg injury.

It was unclear whether the vehicle and its occupants were affiliated with the protest, the paper added.

Joe Marino of the Post tweeted a slightly shorter version of the video and said police are looking for the motorist in question.

Some Twitter users love that the driver plowed through police

While many folks were horrified by the driver’s actions, others felt quite a bit different:

“All cops are bastards,” one Twitter user wrote, “and by the looks of this video, they’re speed bumps, too.”

“I think there’s a line for this… like… don’t stand in the road if you don’t wanna get hit by a car??” the same user wondered. “Is that the one?”

“Good!” another Twitter user reacted before offering the initials for “All Cops Are Bastards.”

“Boom bitch,” another commenter wrote.

“Good!” yet another user said. “Get out the f***ing streets jackasses. Didn’t they see the dumb cop in Philly get plowed over by a pickup truck, yet they’ll never learn.”

“More of this please,” another commenter wrote. “Stupid bitch cops shouldn’t be in the road!!”

“Well it is illegal to block roads,” another user said.

