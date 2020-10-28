https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2020/10/28/new-john-james-for-michigan-ad-taps-last-man-standings-tim-allen-n271142
About The Author
Related Posts
Was Karen Bass To Be Biden’s VP Pick — Until The Daily Caller’s Revelations About Her and Scientology?
August 2, 2020
Congress Needs To Take Seriously The House Reports On Big Tech’s Anticompetitive Behavior
October 15, 2020
WaPo Reporter Gets Rude Awakening After Claiming Biden 'Successfully Refuted' Sexual Assault Allegation
October 20, 2020
FACT CHECK: Did NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft Take This Picture Of Saturn?
December 23, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy