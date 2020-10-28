https://tennesseestar.com/2020/10/28/commentary-new-revelations-on-the-biden-family-scandal-octobers-surprise-part-two-and-counting/









by Julie Strauss Levin

It is hard to keep up with the Biden Family Scandal (yes, it’s worthy of a title) because more information unfolds daily. Joe Biden is counting the hours, no minutes, until this election is over. For every moment that passes and the Democrat media, in lock step with Democrat Big Tech, censors, Joe is hoping few will learn that the Biden family got millions of dollars from foreign entities and even foreign governments by using Joe’s position as Vice President of the United States.

Put another way: The Biden family used, exploited and abused the Office of the Vice Presidency to enrich the Biden family by millions and millions of dollars. Biden ducks and denies, but all the hair-splitting in the world and all of the carefully crafted wording by his campaign spinners and surrogates doesn’t negate that.

Here is a brief synopsis. Hunter Biden, Joe’s son, reportedly abandoned his laptop with about 40,000 emails on it. These emails show that the Biden family made millions of dollars from deals with foreign entities (think China, Russia and the Ukraine for starters), beginning when Joe was Vice President. (We won’t get into potential activity during his 35 plus Senate years). The FBI has verified that these are Hunter’s emails, as has Congressman Jim Jordan.

Add to that, separate and corroborating emails and texts provided by Tony Bobulinski, ex-CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, an entity run by Biden family members in partnership with a now defunct, bankrupt Chinese energy company. Mr. Bobulinski has come forward to turn over to the FBI and the Senate three cell phones bursting with information concerning the Biden Family business deals, including involvement by Joe Biden himself.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee already issued an 87-page interim report last month, revealing details about the web of business deals and the millions of dollars flowing from foreign countries to Biden coffers. Committee chairman Senator Johnson put it succinctly when he recently said:

When [Joe Biden] said in the tail end of 2019 that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings, that was a lie. We know in testimony now from Amos Hochstein [top adviser to then-VP Biden on international energy affairs], who is the only people of [sic] we know of that actually spoke directly to the vice president about this glaring conflict of interests, the vice president then talked to Hunter, who then set up a meeting with Amos Hochstein to talk about this very subject. We know that Hunter took a multi-hour plane trip over to China with his father, had a separate agenda, but, during that trip, then arranged for a handshake between one of his business partners, Jonathan Li, and the vice president. What was all that about? So I have never believed that the vice president never talked to his son Hunter. He’s still lying to the American public. And the mainstream media has to ask far tougher questions.

Recall that son Hunter was awarded a paid position to sit on the board of Ukraine energy company Burisma at a tune of $83,000 a month, despite having zero experience in or knowledge about the energy world. A coincidence that his VP father Joe had been placed in charge of America’s foreign policy decisions in the Ukraine during the Obama-Biden years? We think not. Suspicious that Burisma’s 2014 website featured a photo of VP Biden and Hunter’s business associate Devon Archer (now awaiting sentencing for unrelated securities fraud and conspiracy convictions), yet Biden has unequivocally denied knowing about his son’s business deals? Highly suspicious.

It is also not only a coincidence but also suspicious that in late 2015 Burisma executive Pozharskyi sent an email to Hunter and Devon asking for the assistance of U.S. officials to provide positive PR about Burisma. “The scope of work should also include organization of a visit of a number of widely recognized and influential current and/or former US [sic] policy-makers to Ukraine in November, aiming to conduct meetings with and bring positive signal/message and support.” The purpose of that visit, according to the email, was to “close down for [sic] any cases/pursuits” against the head of Burisma in Ukraine.

It was certainly no coincidence that one month later, Blue Star Strategies, a Washington, DC public relations firm hired by Burisma, participated in a conference call with the White House regarding Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to the Ukraine and later provided notes of that conference call to Hunter. Thereafter, Joe went to the Ukraine and called upon the country’s prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma, to be fired. Voila, Shokin was fired.

Joe Biden later assumed his tough guy stance when he recounted how Shokin came to be fired. Biden explained that he told the Ukraine president that the U.S. would withhold $1 billion in aid to the Ukraine if Shokin wasn’t fired. We know this is true because Joe said it on video and has yet to disavow his own statement. (Yes, we know Joe’s propensity to lie even when caught on videotape; think fracking, but I digress.)

Indeed, Biden bragged, “I’m leaving in six hours. If he’s [Shokin]not fired in six hours, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch, they fired him.” Biden also boasted that if the Ukraine president didn’t believe him, the president could go ahead and call Obama. There’s more about the Ukraine and the Biden family, but you get the drift.

And then there’s Joe’s strong kinship with China that has been present for many years. His 2011 speech in China at Sichuan University provides a glimpse into the Biden China mindset: “In order to cement this[U.S. and China] robust partnership, we have to go beyond close ties between Washington and Beijing, which we’re working on every day, go beyond it to include all levels of government, go beyond it to include classrooms and laboratories, athletic fields and boardrooms.”

In 2017, Biden proclaimed, “I want China to succeed. The idea that they’re going to eat our lunch? They don’t have enough energy. They don’t have enough water.” And then there’s Biden’s 2019 declaration in Iowa. Yes, he actually pulled a classic Joe with his rhetorical, “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man. I mean, you know they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what? They’re not competition for us.”

Biden’s statements defy all credulity. A basic understanding of geopolitics warrants the conclusion that China poses perhaps the single greatest threat to U.S. security in the world. And yet, Joe has said a “rising China is a positive, positive.” This from the man who seeks to be the President of the United States and the leader of the free world.

Son Hunter clearly shares Joe’s affinity for China. Like father, like son. Recall that Hunter travelled to China with Joe on Air Force Two in 2013. Joe met with Hunter’s Chinese partners while they were in Beijing, and, ten days later, Hunter’s company signed a multi-billion dollar deal with a subsidiary of the Communist-owned Bank of China, creating a private billion dollar equity fund known as Boahi Harvest RST. As a gentle reminder, at the time the Bidens flew to China, it had just extended its sovereignty, air rights, over the South Pacific, namely the South China Sea. Instead of confronting China over its belligerent and aggressive actions in the region, Joe met with Hunter’s partner Jonathan Li, and Hunter ended up with a lucrative business deal. Hmmm.

And then there was the sale of a Michigan-based automobile company, Henniges, in 2015 to the same Boahi Harvest RST and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC). That sale required the approval of the Obama-Biden administration’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) since AVIC was a Chinese government subsidiary and Henniges produced certain technology with U.S. “military applications.” Surprise (or maybe not at this point), CFIUS approved the sale. Yes, CFIUS approval was Obama-Biden approval. As an industry newsletter noted, the sale was the “biggest Chinese investment into U.S. automotive manufacturing assets to date.” And this passes the national security smell test?

And let’s recall Mr. Bobulinski, mentioned earlier, as the prior CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, the entity run by Biden family members in partnership with Chinese energy company CEFC Energy. Mr. Bobulinski recently spoke about a 2017 email that reveals the offer by the Chinese company to wire $10 million into an account, $5 million of which was a loan to “BD family … interest-free.” The “BD family” refers to the Biden family. Less than two weeks later, $5 million was wired from China to a Delaware LLC. As an aside, Mr. Bobulinski only learned about that wiring after Senator Johnson reported on the same.

Mr. Bobulinski said he has come forward now because he had heard Joe say he had never spoken to Hunter about his business dealings. Mr. Bobulinski is now correcting the record and Biden’s false statements. “I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business. They said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

Mr. Bobulinski also revealed that Biden was referred to as the “Chairman” or the “Big Guy,” and that it was understood that Joe Biden was not to be mentioned in writing. The Bidens, Mr. Bobulinski said, were “paranoid” about keeping Joe’s name secret.

There’s so much more to the Biden Family Scandal and yet Joe emphatically, indignantly and angrily has said, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” He refers to any mention of the Scandal as a “smear,” and he and his surrogates (including the Adam Schiff, John Brennan crowd) shrug off the Biden Family Scandal as Russian disinformation. Mr. Bobulinski has confirmed that he personally met with Joe Biden. Director of National Intelligence John Radcliffe has unequivocally rejected the “blame it on Russia” election interference mantra.

And consider last Thursday night’s debate. The Democrat-supporting moderator reluctantly asked of Biden whether “in retrospect,” any of son Hunter’s business relationships were “inappropriate” or “unethical” (milquetoast to say the least). Biden was vexed with her question. He looked into the camera and proclaimed, “I have not taken a penny from a foreign source in my life.” You “doth protest too much, methinks,” Joe.

If Joe has got nothing to hide and is truly indignant about a smear on the Biden family name, then pull Hunter out of the proverbial witness protection program and let’s have the entire Biden clan come clean. Call for a special counsel to investigate, go before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security, knock on the door of the FBI and DOJ and answer questions, make a lengthy public statement and walk the American people through the Biden Family Scandal. Just level with the American people.

They say oftentimes the cover up is worse than the crime. Not sure here though. The American people are smart. This mere sampling of the depths of the Biden Family Scandal is instructive. Imagine if the media did its job. Marvel how much the American people would learn if Big Tech didn’t behave like a fascist regime. Indeed, the American people are well-poised to understand all of this.

Let’s be clear. The Biden Family Scandal isn’t election season rhetoric. This is an extremely serious matter involving potential violations of multiple laws (SEC, IRS, FCPA, FARA to name a few) and abuse of power that reach the highest levels of public office straight into the people’s house, the White House.

There is no way Joe Biden should be anywhere near the Oval Office, ever. Voting for this man is a vote for Kamala Harris because she will be the first to boot him out, ironically using the Biden Family Scandal as the pretext. That she is the most radical member of the U.S. Senate according to the nonpartisan GovTrack (yes, she surpasses Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren) says it all.

Biden-Harris, Harris-Biden, whichever way you look at the ticket, both must be rejected. Joe Biden must, in any case, come clean with the American people about his Biden Family Scandal once and for all. If only a fraction of the information to date is accurate, the security of the United States of America has already been threatened, and numerous laws and regulations have been compromised. Yes, the American people are long overdue a complete explanation about all of the sordid details surrounding the Biden Family Scandal. They deserve it immediately if not sooner.

– – –

Julie Strauss Levin is an attorney and concerned American

