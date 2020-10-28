https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/10/28/noted-legal-scholar-sunny-hostin-of-the-view-dems-adding-justices-would-actually-be-unpacking-scotus-n271005
About The Author
Related Posts
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Trump Of Being Afraid ‘Of Latino Women’
December 23, 2019
After a False Accusation, Family Forced Apart for 7 Months
April 26, 2019
Is 'Joker' Another Celebration of Toxic Masculinity?
April 7, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy