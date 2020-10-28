https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/28/nyu-professor-bravely-compares-himself-to-the-heroes-of-flight-93-because-voting-is-basically-his-own-personal-9-11-pic/

If you’re hungry for a piping-hot voting take, boy have we got a tasty one for you.

Ladies and gentlemen, please to enjoy the intellectual stylings of NYU marketing Prof. Scott Galloway:

Whenever I do this, I think of flight 93 (9/11). How did the passengers decide whether to rush the cockpit/hijackers, and attempt to retake control of plane? They voted pic.twitter.com/bA7F4AD6en — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) October 28, 2020

We grabbed a screenshot, juuuuust in case:

That is just … that is amazing.

In the most utterly tasteless way.

Professor Galloway is already waaaaay past corncobbing himself.

i dont know about this one scott — brian 🧼 (@bcon94) October 28, 2020

I cannot stress this enough… what — Peter Nygaard (@RetepAdam) October 28, 2020

Our teeth actually hurt from cringing so hard.

The hijackers also voted on which plane to hijack (they picked flight 93) — Unidentified Smiling Object (@SmilingObject) October 28, 2020

You’re not even brave enough to go to a polling station. https://t.co/WEiMPt3ePY — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 28, 2020

We can’t with this guy.

Folks, competition is fierce in the Pre-Election Bad Tweets Sweepstakes, Champions Division but this early entry might just win the day https://t.co/fZrbDBfwCD — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) October 28, 2020

This is the worst. https://t.co/w3w5yrFLrR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 28, 2020

People straining to come up with new and poignant takes on this website is absolute wretched hell https://t.co/Z4IxYZxjh4 — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) October 28, 2020

Dude, what’s the actual hell is wrong with you? — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) October 28, 2020

Whatever it is, we’re definitely not qualified to probe it further. We’ll leave that to the professionals.

Please don’t use the murder of innocent people by terrorists for favs and RTs. Also, call your shrink. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) October 28, 2020

