Former President Barack Obama will join Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden on the campaign trail this weekend in an unidentified battleground state, The Hill reports.

Obama will join Biden, who is said to be campaigning in Michigan this weekend, for at least one appearance together to help boost his former vice president’s chances with just days left before the election.

The former president recently made several appearances of behalf of the Biden campaign by himself, once in Pennsylvania and twice in Florida, where he publicly criticized President Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“What’s his closing argument? That people are too focused on COVID,” Obama said.

“He said this at one of his rallies. ‘COVID, COVID, COVID,’ he’s complaining,” Obama added. “He’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage.”

The former president went on to say that “if we were focused on COVID now, the White House wouldn’t be having its second outbreak in a month,” and said Trump has “turned the White House into a hot zone.”

