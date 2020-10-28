https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/4865444/

Aided by their media allies, leading Democrats such as House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff continue to cling to the narrative that Donald Trump is a Russian agent who colluded with Vladimir Putin to win the 2016 election.

Peter Strzok, the lead FBI investigator best known for his texts with bureau lawyer Lisa Page, has gone on to write a defiant memoir, “Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump.”

Page is now an MSNBC national security and legal analyst, while former CIA Director John Brennan contributes to CNN and fired FBI Director James Comey is still pitching his memoir “A Higher Loyalty.”

Then there’s “The Comey Rule,” a Showtime miniseries based on the former director’s book.

Now, the Irish-born filmmaking couple Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinny, known for their film “Gosnell,” have countered the spin with “ObamaGate.” Teaming with the Washington watchdog Judicial Watch, the “Hamilton”-style 70-minute film derives its script word-for-word from the wealth of texts, emails, memos and witness transcripts collected in the many Trump-Russia investigations.

It can be viewed at no cost via YouTube.

The suprisingly humorous as well as revealing text exchanges reenacted by “Superman” actor Dean Cain as Strzok and “Buffy the Vampire” star Kristy Swanson as Page are at the center of the drama.

Their plotting to bring down Trump is interspersed by caricatures of Brennan and Comey reading their tweets, with comedic effect.

John James, known for playing Jeff Colby in “Dynasty,” plays a pretentious Comey dressed in a Boy Scout uniform. Paul Michael Niema portrays a maniacal Brennan in a business suit holding a teddy bear and wearing matching teddy bear slippers.

James Clapper, Susan Rice and Loretta Lynch are briefly portrayed, showing the sharp contrast between their public claims of “collusion” with statements made under oath.

McAleer said in an interview with WND last month that he wants to dispel the notion that the Strzok-Page texts are merely “anti-Trump.”

“The texts show them conspiring and plotting to destroy the Trump candidacy and presidency. That’s a fact,” he said.

See “The Obamagate Movie”:

[embedded content]

McAleer and McElhinney also have turned the gripping testimony from the 2014 Michael Brown case into a play called “Ferguson.” And they had Cain and Swanson in the role of Strzok and Page in “FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers.”

“We would be unemployed if the media did its job,” McAleer told WND in an interview.

“They’re not reporting spin anymore,” he said of the establishment media,” they’re straightout publishing falsehoods and lies, and things that are not true.”

The “beauty” of verbatim theater, he said, “is that we are showing you the facts and give, often, eyewitness accounts.”

McAleer said he’s seen “The Comey Rule,” and his “charitable” assessment is that it’s “misleading.”

“It doesn’t tell the truth about the Russia investigation, or even the Hillary Clinton investigation,” he said.

His film will “destroy” their story, he said.

Before producing documentaries for the BBC and other networks, McAleer was a foreign correspondent for the Financial Times and for The Economist in Eastern Europe. Before that, he covered Ireland for the Sunday Times of London. He began his career covering the Northern Ireland for The Irish News in Belfast.

The couple’s book “Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer” was an Amazon and New York Times bestseller. Other notable works are the films “FrackNation, Not Evil Just Wrong,” “Mine Your Own Business, “The Search for Tristan’s Mum” and “Return to Sender.”

In February, McAleer told the Daily Beast that he, Cain and Swanson met for 45 minutes with President Trump in the Oval Office, a scheduled 15-minute meeting that went 30 minutes longer.

Trump hadn’t seen the “FBI Lovebirds” play, he said, but praised the concept of a script based entirely on congressional testimony and the Strzok-Page texts. The Daily Beast was vexed about the fact that one day after “an attempt to calm nerves” about the coronavirus, Trump “spent 45 minutes talking to the lead actors of a low-budget conservative play about the so-called Deep State.”

McAleer told WND he hopes “Obamagate” will provide a balance not only to “The Comey Rule” but also to books such as Peter Strzok’s, which he said are “trying to rewrite history.”

“If journalism is the first draft of history,” he said, “then I’m happy enough to play that part.”

See Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinny talk about “Obamagate”:

[embedded content]

See actor Dean Cain talk about his role in “Obamagate”:

[embedded content]

