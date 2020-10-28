https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pennsylvania-democrat-governor-wolf-calls-mass-rioting-looting-peaceful-protests-30-stores-looted-night-2/

As reported earlier “mostly peaceful” Black Lives Matter protesters rioted, looted and attacked police in Philadelphia on Monday night after police shot a black man who was threatening them with a knife.

The BLM believes the cops are to blame.

The far left protest immediately turned into rioting and looting.

One female police officer was run over by a truck.  Several more were injured.

The city was run over by rioters.

On Tuesday Democrat Governor Tom Wolf suggested the mass riots were peaceful protests.

[embedded content]

On Tuesday at least 30 Philly businesses were looted, police and reporters were attacked and rioters are in control of the streets.

Democrat Governor Wolf is out of his mind.

