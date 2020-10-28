https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pennsylvania-democrat-governor-wolf-calls-mass-rioting-looting-peaceful-protests-30-stores-looted-night-2/

As reported earlier “mostly peaceful” Black Lives Matter protesters rioted, looted and attacked police in Philadelphia on Monday night after police shot a black man who was threatening them with a knife.

The BLM believes the cops are to blame.

The far left protest immediately turned into rioting and looting.

One female police officer was run over by a truck. Several more were injured.

The city was run over by rioters.

On Tuesday Democrat Governor Tom Wolf suggested the mass riots were peaceful protests.

On Tuesday at least 30 Philly businesses were looted, police and reporters were attacked and rioters are in control of the streets.

Democrat Governor Wolf is out of his mind.

BREAKING: Pennsylvania Democrat Governor Wolf calls Philadelphia riots a ‘peaceful protest.’ 12 police officers were hospitalized including one run over in a truck attack. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2020

