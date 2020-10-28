https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pennsylvania-update-more-positive-data-for-trump/

1) The final registration tally for PA shows Republicans closed the Dem-Rep voter registration gap by 229,381 since 2016. This includes a 13,960 advantage for Republicans over Democrats in the last week before 10/26.  Both long and short-term party momentum for the GOP.

2) So Republicans are better positioned in 2020 than in 2016 when Trump won by 44,292. This fact could be more important than any poll. Next, pollsters that were accurate with PA and/or the Electoral College in 2016 show positive movement for Trump in PA.

3) Trafalgar now has Trump +0.8. Earlier he had Biden +2.3. Baris (Big Data Poll) now has Biden +0.7. Earlier it was Biden +2.4. Baris says, “Pennsylvania is moving away from Joe Biden.” Matt Towery (Insider Adv/AG) now has Trump +2.9 in PA.

NEW POLL — Trump +3 in Pennsylvania

Pollster explains why he thinks Trump will end up winning (fascinating)…

