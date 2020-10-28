https://www.theblaze.com/news/petition-peanuts-holiday-specials-network-tv

Last week, Apple TV announced that the beloved “Peanuts” holiday specials would appear exclusively on the Apple TV platform.

The move means for the first time since 1965 classics such as “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” would not be seen on American network television.

Needless to say, the announcement was poorly received.

The day after the Apple TV revealed it’s plot to rob Americans of the joy of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, and the gang marking the holidays — especially during this chaotic time America as we all deal with a global pandemic and a divisive election — a man named Michael Nebbia took to Change.org to launch a petition to get the animated features back on the airwaves.

In a matter of days, the petition has garnered 170,000 signatures — well on its way to 200,000.

The petition recalls the history of “Peanuts” in the U.S. and the massive betrayal by Apple TV, saying, “For over 50 years, we have celebrated the holidays with the airings of the Peanuts holiday specials on TV – first on CBS, then on ABC. To our shock and dismay, last night it was announced that Apple had swiped the football from us and claimed the specials for their Apple TV platform, leaving us devoted fans who have grown up with Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang in the dark, unable to watch.”

So it’s time to take a stand and “fight back” against “corporate greed” that would rob freedom-loving Americans of this unique and treasured tradition of the holidays, according to the petitioners:

Obviously, we can’t let this stand. We can not let Apple take the football away from us like Lucy always does to Charlie Brown! It’s time for us Peanuts fans to stand up to Apple and Wildbrain Studios (current owners of Peanuts) and show them they’re making a mistake. With this petition, we are making a statement – the statement that #AppleHatesTradition and that the tradition of watching the Peanuts holiday specials should be renewed as soon as possible! All we have to do is sign this, send it off and and share it. Win or lose, we are telling Apple and Wildbrain Studios that we will not fall for their corporate greed. But our goal is to get our Peanuts back on television and bring back the tradition! The time for saying ‘Good Grief’ is over. Now’s the time to take action. Now’s the time to fight back! Do it for Charlie Brown and for Peanuts fans everywhere, young and old!

