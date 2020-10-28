https://hannity.com/media-room/philly-chaos-1000-rioters-take-the-streets-for-2nd-night-stores-looted-injuries-reported/

PHILLY SPIRALS: Local DA Suggests Federal Agents Could Be Arrested if They Engage with Protesters

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.25.20

The Philadelphia’s District Attorney suggested federal agents could be arrested should they interfere with ongoing anti-police protests; saying their presence could be perceived as an “abuse of power.”

“District Attorney Larry Krasner accused President Trump of ‘acting like an authoritarian dictator,’ he said on an appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” Thursday and cautioned him not to send federal agents to his city,” reports Fox News.

While the City of Philadelphia has not received any formal notification that federal agents will be sent here, we would use all available means to resist such an abuse of power. https://t.co/xCRiwIxvXD — Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) July 20, 2020

“The stern words come as agents from the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, Federal Protective Service, and U.S. Marshals Service were deployed to Portland, Ore. and Washington, D.C., to quell pockets of violence stemming from otherwise peaceful demonstrations denouncing police brutality and racial inequality,” adds Fox.

“While the City of Philadelphia has not received any formal notification that federal agents will be sent here, we would use all available means to resist such an abuse of power,” the district attorney said in a tweet on Monday.

Protests there shut down major highways throughout the city back in early June following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis (picture above.)

