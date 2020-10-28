https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/28/politico-journo-covering-toss-up-texas-doesnt-like-how-the-state-smells/
The Cook Political Report has moved Texas into the “Toss Up” category:
INBOX from @cookpolitical: “Trump’s Path Narrows, as Texas Moves to Toss Up”https://t.co/wZI6euC4rQ
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 28, 2020
And Politico sent Ryan Lizza to Texas to report on what’s really going on in the state:
Texas is officially a toss up according to @CookPolitical. Here’s the full case for and against Biden making a late play there: https://t.co/oZMQMOdWJ1 https://t.co/j2m2SLzujO
— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) October 28, 2020
But he doesn’t like how the state smells:
I’m staying in Odessa, Texas, tonight. What is that smell here?
— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) October 28, 2020
We assume he’s smelling oil, which, you know, powers the Texas economy:
Oil
— kelsey mckinney (@mckinneykelsey) October 28, 2020
As for the race, Sen. John Cornyn is concerned about outside spending from libs:
After early voting in Austin, @JohnCornyn tells reporters the “thing that worries me the most” is late spending blitz by Dem outside groups. “It’s unusual. … We will be outspent by more than 2-to-1.” #TXSEN pic.twitter.com/GgHhp7dUF3
— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) October 28, 2020
And Sen. Kamala Harris will be in Texas on Friday:
UPDATE: Kamala Harris will makes stops in McAllen, Fort Worth and Houston on Friday.
— Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) October 28, 2020
Voter turnout so far is bananas:
TEXAS continues to be a stunner: Texas voters cast more than 8.1 million votes, 91% of total 2016 vote, so far according to data posted on the Texas Secretary of State website Wednesday morning. 6 days until election day.
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 28, 2020
But experts don’t really know if this means anything or not:
Tell me about it. Everyone scrambling to make sense of what it might mean. https://t.co/5KtkYcGgVp
— ed lavandera (@edlavaCNN) October 28, 2020
We’ll find out soon. . .
More than 8.1 million people have already voted in Texas.
That’s nearly 91% of the total votes cast in the state in 2016. @longhornderek data: 42% of voters have no voting history in the last 4 primaries and 14% have no general or primary voting history.
So good luck guessing https://t.co/jbkj9ZpNhC
— William Joy (@WilliamJoy) October 28, 2020
