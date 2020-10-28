https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/28/politico-journo-covering-toss-up-texas-doesnt-like-how-the-state-smells/

The Cook Political Report has moved Texas into the “Toss Up” category:

INBOX from @cookpolitical: “Trump’s Path Narrows, as Texas Moves to Toss Up”https://t.co/wZI6euC4rQ — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 28, 2020

And Politico sent Ryan Lizza to Texas to report on what’s really going on in the state:

Texas is officially a toss up according to @CookPolitical. Here’s the full case for and against Biden making a late play there: https://t.co/oZMQMOdWJ1 https://t.co/j2m2SLzujO — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) October 28, 2020

But he doesn’t like how the state smells:

I’m staying in Odessa, Texas, tonight. What is that smell here? — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) October 28, 2020

We assume he’s smelling oil, which, you know, powers the Texas economy:

Oil — kelsey mckinney (@mckinneykelsey) October 28, 2020

As for the race, Sen. John Cornyn is concerned about outside spending from libs:

After early voting in Austin, @JohnCornyn tells reporters the “thing that worries me the most” is late spending blitz by Dem outside groups. “It’s unusual. … We will be outspent by more than 2-to-1.” #TXSEN pic.twitter.com/GgHhp7dUF3 — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) October 28, 2020

And Sen. Kamala Harris will be in Texas on Friday:

UPDATE: Kamala Harris will makes stops in McAllen, Fort Worth and Houston on Friday. — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) October 28, 2020

Voter turnout so far is bananas:

TEXAS continues to be a stunner: Texas voters cast more than 8.1 million votes, 91% of total 2016 vote, so far according to data posted on the Texas Secretary of State website Wednesday morning. 6 days until election day. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 28, 2020

But experts don’t really know if this means anything or not:

Tell me about it. Everyone scrambling to make sense of what it might mean. https://t.co/5KtkYcGgVp — ed lavandera (@edlavaCNN) October 28, 2020

We’ll find out soon. . .

More than 8.1 million people have already voted in Texas. That’s nearly 91% of the total votes cast in the state in 2016. @longhornderek data: 42% of voters have no voting history in the last 4 primaries and 14% have no general or primary voting history.

So good luck guessing https://t.co/jbkj9ZpNhC — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) October 28, 2020

***

