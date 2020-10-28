https://justthenews.com/majority-voters-believe-social-media-will-censor-behalf-biden-election-day

A majority of likely voters – including a near-majority of Democrats – say social media companies will censor information harmful to the Biden campaign in the lead-up to next week’s election, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

A total of 57% likely voters say that scenario will likely occur, while 29% disagree. The remaining 14% was unsure.

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

Notably, a near-majority of Democrats – 46% – says such companies as Facebook and Twitter will censor content on behalf of Biden. Among nonwhite voters, meanwhile, 50% of black voters and 69% of Hispanic voters also believed tech companies would censor for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over the next week.

The survey of 1,842 Likely Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from October 23-24, 2020. It included 828 Respondents who have already voted.

