http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NytXqMwYJcc/

Mega pop stars including Pink, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, and the group formerly known as the Dixie Chicks are teaming up with Planned Parenthood for an abortion-themed ad campaign to push voter turnout in battleground states like Florida, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

The “We Need Every Voice” campaign, which will reportedly appear in multiple newspapers, uses the recent confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to sound the alarm on abortion. The campaign is being organized by Planned Parenthood Action Fund, which is the abortion group’s political action committee.

“Following the rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, we now face a Supreme Court that puts our health and freedoms, including our right to safe and legal abortion and access to affordable health care, at extreme risk,” the ad reads, according to multiple reports.

“The damage already inflicted on our country will last for generations. We can’t afford any further assaults on our reproductive freedom — our right to control our bodies.”

billie has shown her support for @PPFA‘s “We Need Every Voice” campaign, which is encouraging people to vote in the upcoming US election pic.twitter.com/oKqIgnasr3 — billie eilish source (@billiesource) October 28, 2020

A press release from the Planned Parenthood PAC reportedly elaborates: “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has only further laid bare how crucially we need leaders who will fight for our rights and expand people’s access to health care, and make decisions that reflect the will of the people they serve.”

Other pop stars who have signed their names to the campaign include the Foo Fighters, the Beastie Boys, Halsey, André “3000” Benjamin, Kacey Musgraves, Mandy Moore, and Phoebe Bridgers. In all, more than 200 musicians have signed their names to the campaign.

The ads will reportedly appear in newspapers including the Arizona Republic, Detroit Free Press, Tampa Bay Times, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Austin American Statesman, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund has endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House. “We can count on Joe Biden to fight for our health and rights, and take decisive action to undo the damage of Donald Trump’s presidency,” the PAC said. “With Biden in the White House, we can rest in the knowledge that a president with experience and compassion is leading our country and working hard to keep us safe.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

