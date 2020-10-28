http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dXTZ-fsQlIA/

As Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asked in his opening statement for the Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Big Tech how the company can better operate in “good faith,” PragerU has suggested a number of ways for the company to regain user trust and operate an open and fair platform.

As tech CEOs from Twitter, Facebook, and Google appeared before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee to discuss censorship across their platforms, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later took to his own website to ask how the company can operate in “good faith.”

That concept of “good faith” is what’s being challenged by many of you today. Some of you don’t trust we’re acting in good faith. That’s the problem I want to focus on solving. How do services like Twitter earn your trust? How do we ensure more choice in the market if we don’t? — jack (@jack) October 28, 2020

PragerU replied to Dorsey with a number of suggestions including “stop using left-wing orthodoxy as a basis for ‘fact checking,’” and “stop interfering w/ what’s allowed to trend.”

A few suggestions: Stop using left-wing orthodoxy as a basis for “fact checking” Stop interfering w/ what’s allowed to trend Stop featuring stories that support left-wing narratives w/o ever showing the other side Be REMOTELY consistent in enforcing your “Community Standards” https://t.co/vppfxlBCwu — PragerU (@prageru) October 28, 2020

PragerU has faced censorship from a number of tech platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Breitbart News reported in July that PragerU was suspended from Twitter for sharing a video of doctors commenting on the effectiveness of the drug Hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of coronavirus.

Breitbart News reporter Alana Mastrangelo wrote at the time:

Conservative non-profit group PragerU had its account restricted on Wednesday for allegedly violating the platform’s rules regarding posts about coronavirus after sharing a video of the “White Coat Summit” featuring medical doctors. “American doctors are holding a ‘White Coat Summit’ in Washington, D.C. to address ‘a massive disinformation campaign’ by the media about coronavirus,” read PragerU’s tweet. “Watch as Dr. Stella Immanuel tackles the media’s narrative about hydroxychloroquine.”

One week later, Facebook threatened to “unpublish” PragerU’s page. Facebook threatened to delete PragerU’s page for allegedly repeatedly violating the website’s community standards.

PragerU told Breitbart News that Facebook is retroactively deleting and flagging old PragerU posts and counting one video posted by the group as “multiple violations” which has contributed to the page being marked as “at-risk” of being unpublished.

PragerU alleged that it spoke with Facebook representatives on the issue who confirmed that sharing any mention of hydroxychloroquine being a possible treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus violates Facebook’s community guidelines. PragerU noted that mentions of the drug by news outlets such as CNN did not appear to violate Facebook’s guidelines.

Read more at Breitbart News here.

