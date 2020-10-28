http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rREwrnZhDRc/

Rioters in Brooklyn, New York, set multiple small fires on the streets and burned U.S. flags. The riots broke out after protesters took to the streets over the shooting of an armed Black man in Philadelphia on Monday.

A photo tweeted by NYC Protest Updates 2020 shows piles of garbage being burned. One of the photos shows a man tossing an American flag over one of the fires.

Hundreds marching with the crowd that left Fort Greene park, calling for justice for Walter Wallace Jr, a Black Philadelphian that police shot 10 times in front of his mother. An LRAD is on its way, according to scanners, and officers are threatening to make arrests. pic.twitter.com/bEZX2kt3yO — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) October 28, 2020

The unrest began in Brooklyn after protesters came out against police over the shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr., in Philadelphia on Monday. A witness’s video clearly shows Wallace advancing toward retreating officers with a knife in his hand, Breitbart News reported.

Videographer Lanier “Issa” Lewis tweeted a video of a man walking down the street carrying a burning U.S. flag.

WABC in New York reported dozens of arrests of rioters on the streets of Brooklyn Tuesday night. At least nine NYPD vehicles were damaged in the melee.

Police attempted to detain the driver of a black sedan. The driver refused to get out of their car and drove through a line of police officers on bicycles. At least one officer sustained an injury to his arm and leg.

Multiple protestors are under arrest in Brooklyn Heights as a car just rammed through NYPD cops trying to discourse the crowd pic.twitter.com/LvAAP0o8Dy — Joe Marino (@joemarino_) October 28, 2020

